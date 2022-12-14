$900 PERSONAL CARE ITEMS DONATED
The newly remodeled Portage Walmart Supercenter, 2950 New Pinery Road, will host a two-day re-grand opening from 9-11 today for a ribbon-cutti…
COLUMBUS — Columbia Wind awarded a $2,500 grant for materials and labor and Drexel Building Supply made a $2,500 matching grant in materials t…
The Portage Fire Department awards members of the agency for their exceptional effort, commitment, and outstanding service to the department a…
Millie is a 3-month-old pug/beagle/American eskimo. She is a very sweet and social pup and will probably be a small to medium size adult, base…
The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends Inc. 2022 top four holiday movie survey results are in. The 464 voters selected five movies to be shown at th…
The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation honored the team at National Exchange Bank & Trust for their efforts in promoting financial literacy to W…
The Tomah Health Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care team fulfilled a dream for Charles Hanson when Hospice Chaplin Shane Haynes offici…
Casey is a 10.5-month-old, smaller pit mix, surrendered in June when her owner could not keep her. Sadly, she has spent the majority of her pu…