 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$900 PERSONAL CARE ITEMS DONATED

  • 0
$900 PERSONAL CARE ITEMS DONATED

Trinity Lutheran School in Wisconsin Dells collects money for two months during chapel services for donation to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council food pantry. The money was used to purchase personal care items for families in need, according to a Dec. 8 press release.

 GENE HARDER

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Millie and Tashi

PETS OF WEEK: Millie and Tashi

Millie is a 3-month-old pug/beagle/American eskimo. She is a very sweet and social pup and will probably be a small to medium size adult, base…

Holiday Movie Festival at the Al.

Holiday Movie Festival at the Al.

The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends Inc. 2022 top four holiday movie survey results are in. The 464 voters selected five movies to be shown at th…

PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

Casey is a 10.5-month-old, smaller pit mix, surrendered in June when her owner could not keep her. Sadly, she has spent the majority of her pu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News