94-year-old has ‘homecoming’

Ann (Roberts) Kemnitz’s Sept. 30 visit to the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage was a homecoming of sorts for the 94-year-old.

Kemnitz’s father, H. Roger Roberts, was a Caledonia farmer who, in 1931-32, was hired as a foreman under Madison architect Frank Riley to oversee the restoration of the 1832 home of Indian subagent John H. Kinzie and his wife, Juliette. Ann is perhaps the only person still alive to recall the June 1931, unofficial grand opening of the house. At age four, her name and those of her parents appear under June 13, 1931, in the museum’s guest book, sharing the page with some prominent folks of the day, including Mrs. H. H. Bennett of Kilbourn City; Louise Phelps Kellogg of Wisconsin Historical Society Fame; and Ada Baker, the daughter of the last private owner of the agency property who was at one time the mayor of Portage.

During the visit, Kemnitz said that being there brought back many memories. She still remembered the tall clock in the hallway and even the stories which caretaker Walter English told during her childhood visits to the stately old home. She also recalled her father’s stories.

“They had wanted my father to be the first caretaker of the house, but he said he couldn’t. It was too far for me to walk to school,” Kemnitz said.