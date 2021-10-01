94-year-old has ‘homecoming’

Ann (Roberts) Kemnitz’s Sept. 30 visit to the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage was a homecoming of sorts for the 94-year-old.
Kemnitz’s father, H. Roger Roberts, was a Caledonia farmer who, in 1931-32, was hired as a foreman under Madison architect Frank Riley to oversee the restoration of the 1832 home of Indian subagent John H. Kinzie and his wife, Juliette. Ann is perhaps the only person still alive to recall the June 1931, unofficial grand opening of the house. At age four, her name and those of her parents appear under June 13, 1931, in the museum’s guest book, sharing the page with some prominent folks of the day, including Mrs. H. H. Bennett of Kilbourn City; Louise Phelps Kellogg of Wisconsin Historical Society Fame; and Ada Baker, the daughter of the last private owner of the agency property who was at one time the mayor of Portage.
During the visit, Kemnitz said that being there brought back many memories. She still remembered the tall clock in the hallway and even the stories which caretaker Walter English told during her childhood visits to the stately old home. She also recalled her father’s stories.
“They had wanted my father to be the first caretaker of the house, but he said he couldn’t. It was too far for me to walk to school,” Kemnitz said.
Upon finding work restoring the historic home, Roberts facilitated some of the discoveries in the museum’s early history. One of these finds which Kemnitz has remembered for the past 90 years was when her father, using the knowledge of old-timers in the region, began to meticulously peel back the wallpaper which had built up on the parlor wall over the years. His effort paid off in his discovery of the original wallpaper pattern brought West by the Kinzies a century earlier.
Kemnitz was able to see that very section of wallpaper, brick, mortar, and plaster which was carefully preserved by her father at the time of the 1930s restoration.
Kemnitz and her daughter, Judy Kemnitz Lalor, brought with them some photographs to share. One depicts four-year-old Ann at the Agency House in 1931 on the lap of a “Mrs. Hotchkiss,” likely a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wisconsin which headed up efforts to restore the house as one of Wisconsin’s first private museums, a remarkable story which has recently been recorded in detail in the addendum of the 2021 Historic Preservation Edition of Wau-Bun, a book which was first published in 1856 by the Agency House’s first resident, Juliette Kinzie.
The Historic Indian Agency House remains open for tours Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 15. The 15th annual Kiddie Christmas is scheduled for Dec. 11. For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.