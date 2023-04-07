River Arts Inc. wraps up its 2022-23 performing arts series with Six Appeal at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

Six Appeal is a vocal ensemble infused with comedic timing and the energy and vitality of a rock band. Swearing off instruments, this award-winning vocal band takes you on a journey that spans decades of music, performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and original tunes – all sung a cappella.

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults, available at riverartsinc.org/six-appeal, at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show based on availability.