The Dodge County Concert Association will host its second concert of the 2019-2020 season Friday, bringing an a capella quintet, Ball in the House, to the stage at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with seating at 6:15 p.m. There will be a gift card drawing at 6:55 p.m. and members must be present to win.
Ball in the House is an rhythm and blues, soul, pop group that has been entertaining audiences of all ages for more than 18 years. They make “music that’ll move ya,” with classics and beatbox and vocal bass under their cool harmonies.
Some seating is available for this performance at $20 each. To purchase, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523. Tickets are not available at the door.
