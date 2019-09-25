A community afternoon with ice cream social takes place Oct. 5

There will be a community afternoon in the park from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Historic Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. An ice cream social, Sauk City Culver's custard, will begin at 1 p.m., carriage rides with stops at local historic Sauk City locations, from 1-3 p.m., tours of Park Hall, music by the Iron Horse Cornet Band, children's games, and special guest’s president and Mrs. Lincoln and their neighbors. The event is free but free will donations will be accepted. Bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)