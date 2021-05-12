A day in the life at Reedsburg Public Library

For most people, “a day in the life at the library” conjures visions of the occasional book checkout and sneaking in a little reading of the latest bestseller. Ironically, for staff, there is no time for reading at the Reedsburg Public Library. A staff of 14, under the direction of library director Sue Ann Kucher, begins a typical day with a full agenda.
At 8 a.m., Kucher’s daily agenda includes preparing for a library board meeting, reviewing the library’s strategic plan, troubleshooting a malfunctioning computer, readying bills for payment and submitting an order of new books for purchase. At the same time, assistant director Kris Houtler prepares for her “News and Views'' library radio spot with WRDB’s Tom Demin, looks over staff proposals for upcoming programs, and edits the Friends of the Library newsletter.
Circulation supervisor Jo Clark is logged in to a meeting with other South Central Library System librarians to receive updates on system-wide procedures. Youth Services’ staff prepare for their Zoom Storytime at 10 a.m. one will present, and one will monitor the technical aspects. Later in the day they will be planning for the next week’s events, preparing activity bags for pickup, and editing Facebook programs for public viewing.
Today, circulation clerk Kathy Kosak readies the library for opening. She will print a “pick list,” of 80-100 items requested through LINKCat from other South Central Library System library customers. The computer scan of each item's barcode will indicate which library needs the item. After scanning, materials are packed in 22-inch by 13-inch by 12-inch bins to be picked up by the easily recognizable red SCLS delivery van. Typically, eight bins of materials will be picked up, each containing 30-60 items, and six will be dropped off. These six returned containers consist of library materials “on hold” for Reedsburg customers, as well as items formerly on the “pick list” but now being returned to Reedsburg.
Throughout the day, the bins are processed by two library staff working “on the desk,” in between helping patrons locate library materials, fielding technology questions, and assisting with faxing and copying. Library staff not currently “on desk” perform other tasks. On this particular day, technical services librarian is cataloging and processing new magazines. Staff are selecting large print books for “home service” customers and answering a genealogy inquiry sent to the library via email from California.
The day proceeds into the evening, with staff reporting later on to take over above mentioned duties at the public service desk, print the “pick list” again, retrieve material, shelve books, and work on other projects too numerous to mention. There is always something to do at the library including the writing of this article.
The library is busy - but just wait until summer. Check this column again for a full run down on summer programming for all ages. For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.