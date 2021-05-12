A day in the life at Reedsburg Public Library

For most people, “a day in the life at the library” conjures visions of the occasional book checkout and sneaking in a little reading of the latest bestseller. Ironically, for staff, there is no time for reading at the Reedsburg Public Library. A staff of 14, under the direction of library director Sue Ann Kucher, begins a typical day with a full agenda.

At 8 a.m., Kucher’s daily agenda includes preparing for a library board meeting, reviewing the library’s strategic plan, troubleshooting a malfunctioning computer, readying bills for payment and submitting an order of new books for purchase. At the same time, assistant director Kris Houtler prepares for her “News and Views'' library radio spot with WRDB’s Tom Demin, looks over staff proposals for upcoming programs, and edits the Friends of the Library newsletter.

Circulation supervisor Jo Clark is logged in to a meeting with other South Central Library System librarians to receive updates on system-wide procedures. Youth Services’ staff prepare for their Zoom Storytime at 10 a.m. one will present, and one will monitor the technical aspects. Later in the day they will be planning for the next week’s events, preparing activity bags for pickup, and editing Facebook programs for public viewing.