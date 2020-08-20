A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program offered

HORICON — Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host 30 novice hunters from ages 10 to adult to a mentored hunt at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville.
Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 or Oct. 11.
Afternoon hunt dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 11; morning dates are Sept. 20, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.
Download an application at fws.gov/refuge/horicon or email horicon@fws.gov. Completed should be sent to horicon@fws.gov or mailed to Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Waterfowl LTH, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, WI 53050, by Sept. 3.
A drawing of the applications will be held on Sept. 4, first time applicants will be given priority.
Applicants whose names are drawn will be notified by phone by Sept. 9.
A $15 refundable deposit is required of chosen applicants.
Successful applicants must also complete the mandatory four-hour orientation and training session prior to their drawn hunt date.
The class will include waterfowl identification, gun safety, water safety, duck calling, range estimation and hunting tactics. The classroom training sessions will be held outdoors and adapted as needed to accommodate all state and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the safety of all participants.
The hunts will be mentored by experienced waterfowl hunters.
There will be one mentor per hunter and only the novice hunter will be allowed to hunt. Applicants are not required to have completed hunter education certification in order to participate in a mentored program.
For more information, visit wisducks.org/education/wi-dnr-learn-to-hunt-waterfowl, call 920-387-6514 or email erin_railsback@fws.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!