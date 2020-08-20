A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host 30 novice hunters from ages 10 to adult to a mentored hunt at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 or Oct. 11.

Afternoon hunt dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 11; morning dates are Sept. 20, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.

Download an application at fws.gov/refuge/horicon or email horicon@fws.gov. Completed should be sent to horicon@fws.gov or mailed to Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Waterfowl LTH, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, WI 53050, by Sept. 3.

A drawing of the applications will be held on Sept. 4, first time applicants will be given priority.

Applicants whose names are drawn will be notified by phone by Sept. 9.

A $15 refundable deposit is required of chosen applicants.