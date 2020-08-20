 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program offered
0 comments

A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host 30 novice hunters from ages 10 to adult to a mentored hunt at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 or Oct. 11.

Afternoon hunt dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 11; morning dates are Sept. 20, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.

Download an application at fws.gov/refuge/horicon or email horicon@fws.gov. Completed should be sent to horicon@fws.gov or mailed to Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Waterfowl LTH, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, WI 53050, by Sept. 3.

A drawing of the applications will be held on Sept. 4, first time applicants will be given priority.

Applicants whose names are drawn will be notified by phone by Sept. 9.

A $15 refundable deposit is required of chosen applicants.

Successful applicants must also complete the mandatory four-hour orientation and training session prior to their drawn hunt date.

The class will include waterfowl identification, gun safety, water safety, duck calling, range estimation and hunting tactics. The classroom training sessions will be held outdoors and adapted as needed to accommodate all state and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the safety of all participants.

The hunts will be mentored by experienced waterfowl hunters.

There will be one mentor per hunter and only the novice hunter will be allowed to hunt. Applicants are not required to have completed hunter education certification in order to participate in a mentored program.

For more information, visit wisducks.org/education/wi-dnr-learn-to-hunt-waterfowl, call 920-387-6514 or email erin_railsback@fws.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Highway paving survey online

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Committee seeks input from county residents via an online survey regarding funding options for increased pav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News