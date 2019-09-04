In 2018, many Sauk Counties had historic flooding including communities like Reedsburg and La Valle. State lawmakers are introducing a new bill aiming to make sure local governments are prepared for future disasters. Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz spoke about the new proposal Aug. 29 on North Webb Road, Reedsburg.
The Disaster Assistance Streamlining Bill aims to make it easier and faster for cities and local municipalities to apply and receive disaster assistance money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The proposal would require the state to train all local governments on how to sign up for the System for Award Management program required to receive money from FEMA through the state. All cities would be required to create an account by June 30, 2021.
The bill would require the state to issue FEMA money to cities within two weeks of the receipt of funds. It would also provide an electronic option to submit information to the state and receive reimbursements.
