A new year at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library rings in the New Year on the heels of a successful, if unprecedented 2020. In the new year, library staff hope to build on the successes of 2020 to provide the best possible library experience while keeping safety protocols in place.

Curbside service, developed by the library last spring, will continue as a regular service of the library in 2021, and can be arranged by calling the library, or scheduling a pickup on the library’s website, reedsburglibrary.org. In-person library service continues in January by appointment. Library users may call the library at 768-READ (7323) to make an appointment to browse the shelves, use a computer, meeting room, copier, or fax machine. Meeting room use may also be scheduled on the library website. Those entering the building will notice the new carpet in the high-traffic areas of the library and at the service desk. This installation was a large building maintenance project completed during the holiday season.