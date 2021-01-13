A new year at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library rings in the New Year on the heels of a successful, if unprecedented 2020. In the new year, library staff hope to build on the successes of 2020 to provide the best possible library experience while keeping safety protocols in place.
Curbside service, developed by the library last spring, will continue as a regular service of the library in 2021, and can be arranged by calling the library, or scheduling a pickup on the library’s website, reedsburglibrary.org. In-person library service continues in January by appointment. Library users may call the library at 768-READ (7323) to make an appointment to browse the shelves, use a computer, meeting room, copier, or fax machine. Meeting room use may also be scheduled on the library website. Those entering the building will notice the new carpet in the high-traffic areas of the library and at the service desk. This installation was a large building maintenance project completed during the holiday season.
For those in need of a library card, an appointment can be made for in-library service. Library card applicants need photo identification, and proof of current address if the photo ID is not up-to-date. Alternatively, those who prefer to use online services may apply for an “online access card.” Click on “get a card” on the library’s website to fill out a brief application. Online library card information will be emailed to the applicant and the virtual card may later be converted to a regular one for the checkout of physical materials. The online access card allows for the use of Wisconsin’s Digital Library and Hoopla for the download of digital materials, and also online reference databases. In the past year, 116 users obtained virtual cards.
Youth Services online programming pioneered by library staff in early 2020 will continue on the Facebook and Zoom platforms on Jan. 11. Check the library’s website for details on such popular programs as Preschool Storytime, After School Book Club, Teen Time, Family Fun Night and Multilingual Mondays. Adult offerings include a morning and evening book discussion, cookbook book discussion and a memoir writing group. Additional programs for spring are yet to be announced.
Reedsburg Public Library will continue to be a hub for the information needs of the community in 2021. Check the library’s website for updates as the national health situation improves and traditional services are restored. The “Resources for Job Seekers” tab on the library’s homepage continues to be an excellent resource not only for the unemployed, but also for information about the coronavirus, and programs available to businesses and individuals in need of assistance.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
