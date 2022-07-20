 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A program on Pearl Harbor planned

HORICON — Historical presenter, Jim Gibbons, will present the story of “Pearl Harbor: A Day that will live in Infamy” at 7 p.m. today at Horicon Marsh Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was suddenly and deliberately surprise-attacked by Japanese Naval and Air Forces and then thrust from isolationism into World War II. Gibbons will discuss the beginnings of the storms of war that led to the pre-dawn attack. He will explain how the government in Washington and the people of the U.S. were wooed to vulnerability and then struck hard by the Empire of Japan. Suffering a devastating naval loss in a little more than one hour and 50 minutes, the US. now had the catastrophic record of more losses in less than two hours than its entire naval losses in World War I. Finally, Gibbons will discuss how the people of the U.S., as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt stated, “In their righteous might (did) succeed to absolute victory!”

