A public open house planned for Lyndon Station electric project

Alliant Energy will hold a community open house to share more information about its large electric upgrade project that will take place in and around Lyndon Station in 2020. The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 29 at the Lyndon Station Village Hall, 116 Lemonweir St., Lyndon Station.
In 2020, all the electric lines in the village, as well as those going east of the village along County Highway N, will be placed underground and voltage will be increased on the electric system. During the project, Alliant Energy will cover the costs of supplying and installing the underground cable for all customers who choose to switch from overhead to an underground service during the project.
A separate but related project also scheduled for 2020 will be the construction of a new substation to serve Lyndon Station.
Alliant Energy representatives will be available to discuss the project and address questions. The open house will include informational displays, and light refreshments.
