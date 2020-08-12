“A Round with Agrace” Golf Outing held Sept. 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Agrace will host the fifth annual “A Round with Agrace” golf outing on Sept. 17 at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells. Sponsors can attend and golf registration is now open. Agrace brings supportive hospice services, palliative care and senior care into the homes of people in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties.

This Wisconsin Dells event includes food, games and prizes. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. A variety of sponsorship and group golf packages are available. The individual golfer price of $175 includes lunch, drink ticket, 18 holes of golf with cart and entry to a post-golf appetizer reception. Non-golfers are welcome to attend the post-golf reception for $45 per person. The event also features:

• Silent and live auction prize packages

• Incredible raffle prizes

• Prizes for first-, second- and third-place foursomes

Sponsorship's and golfer fees cover the cost of providing free or discounted hospice care to local patients who qualify financially.

To register online, visit agrace.org/roundwithagrace. For more information, contact Becky Radke at 608-712-1664 or rebekah.radke@agrace.org.