A virtual Madrigal Dinner planned
The Sauk Prairie Music Department performs the Madrigal Dinner. It is an entirely student run Elizabethan affair with costumes, good food and revelry. This year, we will be celebrating from a distance.

The virtual performance will be available starting Saturday and runs through the holidays. A link will be posted on the Sauk Prairie Music Association Facebook page and at riverartsinc.org/madrigal.

There is no cost to view the show, but donations to support the Sauk Prairie Music Association are appreciated.

For more information, call River Arts Inc. at 608-643-5215.

