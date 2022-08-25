 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School named the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship.

 COUSINS SUBS

WAUPUN — Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation selected Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School as the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship, according to an Aug. 25 press release.

Aalsma is one of four Wisconsin high school senior finalists who took home scholarships as part of the company’s 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Award Scholarship Contest. She is selected as a finalist due to her ability to excel academically while being a three-sport athlete and dedicated community volunteer. She maintained her spot on the high honor roll all four years, with a grade-point average of 4.11, achieved varsity letters, All-Conference recognition and served as team captain for nearly every sport she was involved in.

She will attend Illinois State University in the fall where she plans to join intramural teams and study business.

For more information about the Make It Better Foundation, visit cousinssubs.com/foundation.

