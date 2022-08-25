Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

WAUPUN — Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation selected Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School as the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship, according to an Aug. 25 press release.

Aalsma is one of four Wisconsin high school senior finalists who took home scholarships as part of the company’s 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Award Scholarship Contest. She is selected as a finalist due to her ability to excel academically while being a three-sport athlete and dedicated community volunteer. She maintained her spot on the high honor roll all four years, with a grade-point average of 4.11, achieved varsity letters, All-Conference recognition and served as team captain for nearly every sport she was involved in.