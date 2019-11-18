WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Center, a member of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging, will host the AARP Smart Driver course from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 instead of the previously scheduled Nov. 19 date at the Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun.
Refresh driving skills on such things as defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules. No tests to pass, sign up to learn and upon completion a multi-year discount on car insurance may be allowed. For more information consult an insurance agent or visit aarp.org/drive.
Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Registration required one day in advance by noon by calling 324-7930 or registering at the Senior Center front desk.
