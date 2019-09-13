Baraboo’s AAUW branch disbands, awards scholarships
American Association of University Women, Baraboo branch, met for the last time on May 15. The branch voted to disband due to declining membership and board positions.
The group has been active in Baraboo for more than 80 years and provided scholarships to local high school students and college students attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.
You have free articles remaining.
Hope Brandhagen, Rosemary Philip, Claire Bromley, Alexis Johnson, and Victoria Patten each received a $1,500 Baraboo High School Irene Clausen Scholarship on Sept. 1.
Future scholarships will be awarded through the Baraboo Community Scholarship Committee under AAUW.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)