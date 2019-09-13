{{featured_button_text}}
Pictured, from front left, are American Association of University Women members Mona Paschen, Lou Ann Ward, Jan Bohl, Susan Vrabec; back row, Patti Wise, Teri Lemke, Debbie Karr, Lynn Gerdman, Maureen Murphy; not shown, Jean Brew on May 15.

Baraboo’s AAUW branch disbands, awards scholarships

American Association of University Women, Baraboo branch, met for the last time on May 15. The branch voted to disband due to declining membership and board positions.

The group has been active in Baraboo for more than 80 years and provided scholarships to local high school students and college students attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.

Hope Brandhagen, Rosemary Philip, Claire Bromley, Alexis Johnson, and Victoria Patten each received a $1,500 Baraboo High School Irene Clausen Scholarship on Sept. 1.

Future scholarships will be awarded through the Baraboo Community Scholarship Committee under AAUW.

