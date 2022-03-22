AAUW hosts community inclusion presentation

The Beaver Dam branch of the American Association for University Women will host Dr. Laura Alwin and her associates to a presentation on “The Unity Project,” a Fort Atkinson project focused on community Inclusion, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam. The program will focus on how Fort Atkinson is fulfilling its commitment to bring everyone together through cultural experience and understanding and by promoting greater opportunities for inclusiveness and tolerance.

Attendance is free. Masks are optional. Recommended parking in Lot K1. Use K-1 entrance for rooms K201/202 through double doors and on the left.

Alwin, Unity Project founder, holds an undergraduate degree from King’s College, New York City, and a degree from Adler University in Chicago, which offers a social justice and community program. She is currently a clinical psychologist and has worked in advertising, been a volunteer in Africa for the Uganda Orphan Fund agency and for Spark Ventures, an organization that helps African communities become financially and food stable.

Alwin will be joined by Unity Project program director Derek Barsaleau and co-chair of the Unity Project’s School Partnership Committee Whitney Townsend who will share their particular experiences in moving the project forward. Barsaleau is an aspiring leader in his community with a focus on racial justice while also encouraging cultural celebration. He is a valued team member of Green Bay Packaging, and has a passion for workers' rights and diversity in the workplace. Townsend has a bachelor of business administration degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is a certified yoga teacher and holistic health coach. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson and an executive board member for Badgerland After School Enrichment program and has spearheaded community-wide efforts for health and hunger programs.

"By opening up this presentation to the public, we hope to involve the community along with our members in discussions about this important topic and our vision for Beaver Dam going forward. We encourage everyone to attend this special program," said Roberta Marck, AAUW BD branch president.