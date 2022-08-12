 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abel, Casey, Springer present at quilt show

Denise Abel, Dana Casey and Deanna Springer of Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio in Beaver Dam will each present a one-hour lecture at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Abel will present “Piecing and Quilting with Your Embroidery Machine,” Casey will demonstrate “No-Hassle Triangles in Quilts: The Nancy Zieman Way” and Springer will share “Sew Fun! Quick and Easy Sewing Projects.”

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; quilt exhibits; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.

For more information and COVID protocols, visit quiltshow.com to register and explore the event schedule.

