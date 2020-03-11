Abominable Snow Race at Devil's Head Resort

The fifth annual Abominable Snow Race is a two-day event beginning at 8 a.m. March 14 at Devil's Head Resort, S6330 Bluff Road, Merrimac. The race features challenging terrain full of obstacles, a base camp with a festival atmosphere complete with food, music, games, a pre-race speech at the start line, and swag for all participants.

The main event on March 14 offers two course options. The Adventure Course covers 8 miles of snow-covered terrain, technical trails, and abominable ravines. The Adventure Course features more than 20 obstacles. The Expedition Course, an expedited 4 mile course with more than 15 obstacles will be set primarily on the ski hill. Racers who complete both courses, or run more than one lap of either course will earn the coveted Yeti Nation Medal. On March 15, SGX Coach Ryan Hart challenges racers in a military style team-building boot camp. Racers will earn a separate boot camp medal if completed.

Attendees can choose to compete for cash awards in the Elite categories. Men and women heats begin at 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Racers not competing for the top spot can enter the open heats starting at 8:30 a.m. Children ages 12 and older can race in the open heats from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A half mile Lil’ Yeti course, filled with eight obstacles, is available on March 14 for kids ages 4-11. Spectators can enjoy the day for free.