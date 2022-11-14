 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABOUT 100 TOYS DONATED TO TOYS FOR TOTS

  • 0
ABOUT 100 TOYS DONATED TO TOYS FOR TOTS

On Nov. 4, Edward Jones financial advisor Nick Schubert and his family, Alyssa, and Zeke, with the display of about 100 toys collected throughout the year for Toys for Tots. His office is also a drop-off location for new and unopened toys through Nov. 30, 201 Gateway Drive, Suite 400, Beaver Dam.

 BETH RATAJCZAK

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News