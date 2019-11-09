About $2,500 raised for polio fight

The Baraboo Rotary Club and the Baraboo High School Interact Club hosted a fundraiser for polio on Oct. 24 at Pizza Ranch in Baraboo. They raised $832.39; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will double the money; therefore, $2,497.17 will be donated to fight polio. Pictured, from left, Carley Frey, Marie Fadeyeva, Payton Pratt and Laurel Zolper.
