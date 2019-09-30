About 225 school supplies donated

On Sept. 21, Modern Woodmen of America members and Higher Grounds Coffee Shop in Beaver Dam donated more than 225 school supplies to Lincoln School during their school supply drive. Crayons, scissors, tissues, glue sticks, backpacks and more were donated. Pictured, from left, Crystal Bates, Cassandra Schmidt and Cheryl Laatsch.
