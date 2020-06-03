Above the Line theme was Citizenship

The May “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “Citizenship.” These students received awards from classroom teachers or staff.
May third grade award winners include, Rylie Anen, Simon Lowe, Kiptyn Suchla, Allison Herbrand, Mason Henn, Dominic Hubele, Giuliana Pacholke, Jayden Teague, Lydia Falde, and Ethan Anderson.
May fourth grade award winners include, Penelope Steiner, Elise Ballweg, Abigail Scates, Ben Freeman, Eli Dillon, Lilly Hatfield, Charlie Dodd, Chase Honer, Alyssa Himebauch, Alexis Gramza, Alex Smith, Sam Patterson, Meadow Roemer, Sawyer Denu, and Gabe Lewerenz.
May fifth grade award winners include, Ethan Goodman, Taylor Isenring, Madelyn Simonis, Jaxson Martin, Gabriella Blau, Jaxson Unger-Willie, Alex Lopez, Izabela Bible, Kolyn Zech, Calvin Bolton, Kenzington Kleist, and Evelyn Olson.
