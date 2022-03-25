Absentee voting and polling place changes

Dodge County clerk, Karen Gibson, reminds anyone voting absentee that recent court decisions have banned the use of drop boxes for absentee voting, unless the drop box is staffed. Also, voters are required to mail their absentee ballot, return their absentee ballot to the municipality in person or take it to the polling place before the polls close on Election Day. Another ruling requires that only the voter may return the absentee envelope containing the ballot. The voter may no longer give the envelope to someone else to return or take to the polls.

“A number of municipalities have a drop box attached to their municipal building that is used for utility payments, tax payments, etc. Voters should NOT place their absentee ballot envelope in that drop box. Also, absentee voters cannot give their absentee ballot to anyone to return it for them. Voters need to personally take their own ballot to the municipality or mail it.”

Voters in the city of Beaver Dam and city of Watertown are encouraged to use myvote.wi.gov to determine their correct polling place as it may have changed due to the redistricting process.