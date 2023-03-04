Special voting deputies appointed by the city of Baraboo will administer voter registration and absentee voting for the spring election for residents of these facilities in Baraboo:
Monday, March 13
- 9 a.m. Mueller Memorial Terrace, 601 14th Ave.
- 10 a.m. Corson Square, 920 10th St.
- 1 p.m. Donahue Terrace, 227 First Ave.
Tuesday, March 14
- 8:30 a.m. Highpointe Commons, 1141 12th St.
- 10 a.m. Greenbriar Apartments, 1350 Jefferson St.
- 1 p.m. Oak Park Place, 800 Waldo St.
Wednesday, March 15
- 9 a.m. Our House Assisted Care, 1200 Washington Ave.
- 9:30 a.m. Meadow Ridge Assisted Living and Meadow View, 1600 and 1700 Jefferson St.
- 1 p.m. St. Clare Meadows, Garden room, 1414 Jefferson St.
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote via an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. A second attempt will be made to administer absentee voting at a later day for any resident unavailable on this date.
Family members of residents may be present at the time of voting.
Any resident wishing to register must provide proof of residency such as drivers license, utility bill, lease, etc. Any resident not indefinitely confined must satisfy Photo ID requirements.
For more information, call Brenda Zeman, 101 South Blvd., Baraboo, at 608-355-2700 or email bzeman@cityofbaraboo.com.