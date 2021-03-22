Absentee voting for senior facilities set

Thursday

Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote via an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. A second attempt will be made to administer absentee voting at a later day for any resident unavailable on this date.