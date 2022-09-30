Accreditation Assessment Team invites public comment

A team of assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group will arrive on Oct. 18 to examine all aspects of the Baraboo Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operation and support service, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Verification by the team that the BPD meets the board’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by phone or mail/email. The public may call 608-355-7401 from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 19.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the BPD. For more information, call Sgt. Ryan Werner at 608-355-7312.

For written comments, write to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, 8133 W. Raymond Lane, West Allis, WI 53219.

The Baraboo Police Department has to comply with 221 standards in order to gain accredited status, interim Police Chief Rob Sinden said. “Being accredited through WILEAG is important to our department because it shows our officers are following established best practice in law enforcement.”

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies who review written material, interview individuals, and visit offices and the places where compliance can be witnessed.

Accreditation status is granted for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For more information, write to WILEAG, 8133 W. Raymond Lane, West Allis, WI 53219 or email wileag@sbcglobal.net.