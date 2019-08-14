Area Community Theatre directors Steve Jones and Barb Sullivan are looking forward to hosting auditions for “A Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas – the Musical” by Kris Bauske at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in Area Community Theatre’s cabaret room, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. Parts are available for six men and four women ranging in age from late teens to late 60s. Be prepared to read from a script and sing a short one-two minute unaccompanied piece.
It’s Christmas Eve, and the girls at Lou’s Diner are both frazzled and furious. Not only is the Christmas baking not going well, but their men folk have decided to spend the day hunting, drinking beer, and avoiding conflict at home. Bob, a stranded truck driver, is there to witness the drama and narrate the story. Add the music and a Christmas miracle, you get “A Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas – the Musical.” Show dates will be Dec. 5-8 and 12-15.
For more information, call 609-372-6608, or email barbara514@centurytel.net.
