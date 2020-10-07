 Skip to main content
Activist author to discuss book
The Columbus Public Library will host a book conversation with Mary Lang Sollinger and Dr. Zorba Paster online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Those wishing to attend may access the sign-up link at columbuspubliclibrary.info.

Lang Sollinger's book, "From Inspiration to Activism" was named as a finalist in the Chicago Writers Association's Book of the Year Award for Indie Nonfiction on Sept. 30.

For more information, call library at 920-623-5910 and ask for Catherine.

