Activist author to discuss book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Public Library will host a book conversation with Mary Lang Sollinger and Dr. Zorba Paster online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Those wishing to attend may access the sign-up link at columbuspubliclibrary.info.

When Lang Sollinger agreed to host a fundraiser for then-Sen. Barack Obama in her Madison home, she had no idea how much it would change her life.

Based on the people skills she acquired as a businessperson, she was already politically active in a number of local causes, including Madison’s Downtown Coordinating Committee. She was organizing the local chapter of RESULTS, an international anti-poverty advocacy group, when a fellow businessperson called to ask if she would host a fundraiser for the up-and-coming senator from Illinois. Since she had previously hosted other nonprofit and political functions in her home, and had read and loved Obama’s book, “Dreams From My Father,” it was a natural fit.

She traveled to Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania and knocked on doors, attended meetings, made phone calls, and learned the basics of grass-roots activism from the ground up. She met an eye-opening variety of like-minded people along the way to her position on national finance campaign committees for Candidate Obama.