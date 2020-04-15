ADA remains open
0 comments

ADA remains open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is still open to help those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Though programs are postponed, services such as care consultations, caregiver support or resources are still available. Dementia outreach specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. Janet Wiegel is the dementia outreach specialist for Sauk and Columbia counties and can be reached at 608-742-9055, 608-697-2838, or by email at support@alzwisc.org.

The annual Columbia/Marquette County Alzheimer’s Walk fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Riverside Park in Portage. To sign up for a virtual walk, visit support.alzwisc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dairy breakfast cancelled

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee have cancelled this year’s June dairy brunch due to the Covid-19 virus and the unknown imp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News