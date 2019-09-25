The Adams County Historical Society will hold its annual holiday happening event on Dec. 7. This year’s theme will be “pastimes,” which could inspire many interesting table decorations. Past times can include hobbies, handy work, reading, artwork, racing, traveling, camping, sailing, hunting, fishing, hiking, or historical. In October invitations will be sent.
