Every day in America, millions of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. According to the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, nearly 46% of car seats are misused.
To help combat this issue in our community, Adams County Health and Human Services will host free car seat check events from 9-11 a.m. every first Monday of the month, beginning Dec. 2 at the Adams Fire Department, 399 E. Ann St., Adams. Car seats will be checked at a first-come-first-serve basis. No appointment necessary.
For more information, call Nikki Ripp at 608-339-4342, or email nikki.ripp@co.adams.wi.us, or visit nhtsa.gov/carseat.
