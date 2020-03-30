Adams County landfill drop-off remains open

Adams County Solid Waste will open again to the public for limited drop off services beginning March 30 located at 1420 State Road 21, Friendship.
For the safety of the office staff, the following guidelines must be followed:
● The landfill drop-off will accept “bagged” household garbage only.
● Credit card payments only.
● Only one customer in the office at a time.
● Cover your coughs and sneezes. Do not come to the drop-off if you are sick.
● Do not come to the office to make payments on a bill, send a check or visit online co.adams.wi.us/departments/solid-waste-recycling.
It is unnecessary during this “Safer at Home” order to dispose of non-household garbage. Do not bring any of the following to the drop-off until further notice: appliances, batteries, construction materials, concrete, electronics, tires, used oil, yard waste, etc.
Public drop-off hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 608-339-9178, email swdirector@co.adams.wi.us.
