Adams County landfill drop-off remains open

Adams County Solid Waste will open again to the public for limited drop off services from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, located at 1420 State Road 21, Friendship.
For the safety of the office staff, the following guidelines must be met:
● The landfill drop-off will accept “bagged” household garbage only.
● Credit card payments only.
● Only one customer in the office at a time.
● Cover coughs and sneezes. Do not come to the drop-off if sick.
● Do not come to the office to make payments on a bill, send a check or visit co.adams.wi.us/departments/solid-waste-recycling.
Do not bring any of the following to the drop-off until further notice: appliances, batteries, construction materials, concrete, electronics, tires, used oil, yard waste, etc.
For more information, call 608-339-9178, email swdirector@co.adams.wi.us.
