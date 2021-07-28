 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adams County offers immunization clinics
0 Comments

Adams County offers immunization clinics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Adams County Health & Human Services, Division of Public Health will host immunization clinics for children and adolescents from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 at the Health and Human Services building, 108 E. North St., Friendship. Call 608-339-4559 to schedule an appointment.

Recommended child and adolescent immunization schedule available at bit.ly/3iY7r9j.

Adams County Public Health provides vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program. Children ages 0–18 years of age who meet at least one of the following criteria are eligible to receive VFC vaccines, Medicaid eligible; uninsured; American Indian or Alaska native; underinsured children are eligible to receive VFC vaccine only through a Federally Qualified Health Center, or a Rural Health Center.

For more information about eligibility, visit bit.ly/3kXXbRg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News