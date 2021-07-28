Adams County offers immunization clinics

Adams County Health & Human Services, Division of Public Health will host immunization clinics for children and adolescents from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 at the Health and Human Services building, 108 E. North St., Friendship. Call 608-339-4559 to schedule an appointment.

Adams County Public Health provides vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program. Children ages 0–18 years of age who meet at least one of the following criteria are eligible to receive VFC vaccines, Medicaid eligible; uninsured; American Indian or Alaska native; underinsured children are eligible to receive VFC vaccine only through a Federally Qualified Health Center, or a Rural Health Center.