Adams County prepares for Coronavirus

Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health along with Adams County Emergency Management, South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, continue to monitor and track Coronavirus Disease 2019, Covid-19. There will be an increased number of individuals who will be tested related to where they have traveled from. The risk remains low for residents of Adams County as well as all residents in Wisconsin.

Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health continues to receive information daily, attend webinars, and teleconferences by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services of persons under investigation in Adams County. Adams County is prepared to educate and ensure quarantine of any individuals who may become persons under investigation.Any individual who may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be monitored and educated by staff.

Adams County follows standard contact investigation for any communicable disease which includes letting the individual know they may have been exposed, giving them information about symptoms to watch for, and making sure they quarantine themselves if they meet certain CDC risk criteria.

To help prevent contacting the disease: