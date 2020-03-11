Adams County prepares for Coronavirus

Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health along with Adams County Emergency Management, South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, continue to monitor and track Coronavirus Disease 2019, Covid-19. There will be an increased number of individuals who will be tested related to where they have traveled from. The risk remains low for residents of Adams County as well as all residents in Wisconsin.
Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health continues to receive information daily, attend webinars, and teleconferences by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services of persons under investigation in Adams County. Adams County is prepared to educate and ensure quarantine of any individuals who may become persons under investigation.Any individual who may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be monitored and educated by staff.
You have free articles remaining.
Adams County follows standard contact investigation for any communicable disease which includes letting the individual know they may have been exposed, giving them information about symptoms to watch for, and making sure they quarantine themselves if they meet certain CDC risk criteria.
To help prevent contacting the disease:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.