Adams County releases health survey

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics, SSM Health, and Aspirus offer a Community Health Assessment survey to help identify the health issues and progress that made since the last survey in 2017 and to help lay out priorities for the development of a Community Health Improvement Plan.

Along with this survey, data and health statistics and key informant interviews will help determine priority areas to effectively work to improve health in Adams County.

This survey is anonymous and takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Before completing the survey, review local data at bit.ly/2TUGYAH and only complete the survey one time. Surveys will be entered to win a prize valued up to $50.

To take the survey, visit bit.ly/3iwdweB, pickup a copy of the survey at the Rome, Adams, and Kilbourn public libraries, Health & Human Services, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics or request a paper survey by calling Suzanne Schreiner at 608-339-4375 or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.

For more information, follow at facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth.