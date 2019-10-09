Drug Free Adams County and Deputy Tom Murphy, drug recognition expert, from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will provide education on drug identification. These presentations are for parents, grandparents and anyone that works with youth and the public to, identify signs of drug/alcohol use and how they can affect your body; identify common paraphernalia; see items where drugs could be hidden; learn what resources are available.
Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the presentations beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Adams Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams, and Oct. 30 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, 1650 Church St., Arkdale.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call 608-339-4375, or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)