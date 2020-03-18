Adams-Friendship Area School District seeks mentors

Adams County Health & Human Services Department along with the Adams-Friendship Area School District are partnering to develop a new mentorship program at the high school. The program will start this summer and are now currently looking to recruit mentors ages 50 and older.

Mentors will work with their mentees to complete community service learning projects. Mentors passionate about woodworking or gardening should consider becoming a mentor to teach an Adams County youth the ins-and-outs of building a picnic table for a local park or teaching all about the process of planting, maintaining and harvesting a garden.

Mentors are required to meet with their mentee a minimum of 3-hours every two weeks from June-September. Other mentor requirements include, but are not limited to:

Complete and pass a background check

Have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance

Attend mentor training in May

Follow communication and transportation policies

Those interested should attend the informational session on becoming a mentor at 11:30 a.m. April 8 at the Adams Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams.

For more information, contact Suzanne Schreiner, at 608-339-4375, or suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.