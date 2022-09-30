Adams hosts flu clinic on Oct. 19

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health will host a community flu vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Adams County Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams. No appointments are needed. Vaccine is available while supplies last.

Anyone with Medicare or Medicaid or uninsured can receive the vaccine. Cost is $35 for those with private insurance; a receipt will be provided to submit to the insurance provider. If unable to attend, call your health care provider, visit a nearby pharmacy, or contact ACPH to schedule an appointment.

It takes at least two weeks after getting the flu vaccine for the body to build up defenses against flu infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the flu vaccine by Halloween. If not possible, it is still recommended that you get protection from the virus, even into January or later.

For more information, call 608-339-4559.