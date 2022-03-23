ADCI Design celebrates 35 years

Architectural Design Consultants, Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, is celebrating 35 years in the industry on March 25.

From its early days a sole proprietor with four employees, the firm has now grown into a team of 50 with offices in Wisconsin Dells and Madison, and has long since expanded to include integrated interior design and construction administration departments.

The firm offers professional services including master planning, space programming, site feasibility analysis, architecture, interior design, code compliance studies, property improvement plans, and renderings and animation - serving clients in the event center, professional office, restaurant, hospitality, resort, retail, municipal, religious, education, industrial and senior living markets.

The firm has changed the landscape of its hometown, touching hundreds of businesses in the Dells area in one way or another

For more information, visit adcidesign.com.