ADCI named a 2022 Best Firms to Work For

Architectural Design Consultants, Inc. was named the 12th Best Firm to Work For in the nation in its category – Architecture Firms sized 50-99 – by Zweig Group in 2022. The firm also ranked 28th when combined with engineering firms of the same size and was the only firm headquartered in Wisconsin to be awarded a place on the list.

Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For award administers the largest employee survey in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry, gathering more than two million data points each year in order to rank the top AEC firms in the United States and Canada, based on employee benefits, workplace practices, retention rates and more. Firms are then bench-marked against others of similar size, discipline and region.

Chief executive officer Bill Ryan explains the importance of this recognition, “Employee satisfaction and fulfillment is a keystone of our business strategy. When you take care of your employees, they take care of your clients. It’s a win-win-win proposition.” The awards will be presented in person at the 2022 Elevate AEC Conference, Sept. 14-16 in Las Vegas.