Addison Strunz earns middle level leader for October

Addison Strunz is the Optimist Sauk Prairie Middle Level Leader for October. She is an eighth grade student and the daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth Strunz. She was nominated by her band teacher, Jeff Williams. She hopes to attend UCLA to study physical therapy. Pictured, from left, are Ted Harder, Gerald Strunz, Addison Strunz, Elizabeth Strunz, and Abigail Strunz.
