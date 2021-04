Amy Adler of Horicon and Megan Baumunk of Markesan, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Quick was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit phikappaphi.org.