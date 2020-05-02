ADRC continues to provide support

The Baraboo Aging and Disability Resource Center, ADRC, is the first place to go to get accurate, unbiased information on all aspects of life related to aging or living with a disability. Services are free and confidential.
The ADRC provides information on a broad range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, helps people apply for programs and benefits, and serves as the access point for publicly funded long-term care.
The ADRC can help with resources including: in-home personal care and nursing, housing options, housekeeping and chore services, home modifications, adaptive equipment, transportation, home-delivered meal programs, caregiver supports and respite, and benefit specialists who can review Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits.
For more information, call 608-355-3289, or email adrcbaraboo@saukcountywi.gov.
