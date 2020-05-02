ADRC continues to provide support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Baraboo Aging and Disability Resource Center, ADRC, is the first place to go to get accurate, unbiased information on all aspects of life related to aging or living with a disability. Services are free and confidential.

The ADRC provides information on a broad range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, helps people apply for programs and benefits, and serves as the access point for publicly funded long-term care.

The ADRC can help with resources including: in-home personal care and nursing, housing options, housekeeping and chore services, home modifications, adaptive equipment, transportation, home-delivered meal programs, caregiver supports and respite, and benefit specialists who can review Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits.

For more information, call 608-355-3289, or email adrcbaraboo@saukcountywi.gov.