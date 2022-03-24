 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ADRC hosts fall prevention workshop

  • 0

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will host Stepping On, an evidence-based fall prevention workshop designed to reduce fall risk by 30% in those age 60 or older. The workshop will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for seven Tuesdays, starting April 5 at Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo. Registration is required and class space is very limited. For more information or to register, contact Marina Wittmann at 608-355-3289.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News