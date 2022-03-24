ADRC hosts fall prevention workshop

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will host Stepping On, an evidence-based fall prevention workshop designed to reduce fall risk by 30% in those age 60 or older. The workshop will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for seven Tuesdays, starting April 5 at Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo. Registration is required and class space is very limited. For more information or to register, contact Marina Wittmann at 608-355-3289.