The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will host Stepping On, an evidence-based fall prevention workshop designed to reduce fall risk by 30% in those age 60 or older. The workshop will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for seven Tuesdays, starting April 5 at Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo. Registration is required and class space is very limited. For more information or to register, contact Marina Wittmann at 608-355-3289.
ADRC hosts fall prevention workshop
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Tomah Health offers robotic-arm assisted hip and knee surgeries
Election information for Columbia County Supervisor candidate Vern Gove for District 4.
Sheriff’s office assigns deputies to Reeseville
The 2022 Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference brought together more than 1,200 dairy producers and industry professionals and feat…
Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital has partnered with Madison Area Technical College to offer a paid Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program.
The state of Wisconsin suspended the motor vehicle dealer license for JM Worldwide Investments LLC, 101 Skyline Drive 1 W189, Arlington, for f…
Election information for Columbia County Supervisor District 13 candidate Brad Cook.