ADRC hosts informational meeting

JUNEAU — The Aging and Disability Resource Center will host an informational meeting on “What is the ADRC?” at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau. Enter in the back.

The ADRC is an “information station” where individuals can obtain accurate, unbiased information related to aging or living with a disability. The ADRC’s goal is to help people maintain their independence by connecting them with the right resources. Attendees will learn more about the services offered by the ADRC and how they may be able to help community members.