The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in Room B24 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway in Baraboo. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Social Security and Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder Benefit Specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

This session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as “Do I need to enroll now?”; “Will I be able to enroll later?”; and “Will late penalties apply to me?”

“I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65” presentations are presented free of charge by ADRC Elder Benefits Specialists on March 21, April 18, June 20 and Aug. 15. Class size will be limited to 20 people. Reservations are necessary to attend. To reserve a spot, call 608-355-3289.