ADRC meal delivery driver needed

The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is in need of a volunteer driver for the Home Delivered Meals program. The program is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly. A driver is needed in the Horicon area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. A valid driver’s license/vehicle insurance is required. Mileage reimbursement offered. Applications accepted until position filled.

For more information, call Olivia Gerritson at 920-386-3580.

